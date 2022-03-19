Oddz 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $410,683.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $410,683.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.37 or 0.06970274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.69 or 0.99822758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

