Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average of $219.36. Okta has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,655. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.