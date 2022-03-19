Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
Shares of OLY stock opened at C$51.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. The stock has a market cap of C$123.26 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$41.50 and a twelve month high of C$54.75.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
