OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 211,939 shares.The stock last traded at $13.16 and had previously closed at $13.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,219,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in OneSpan by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OneSpan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

