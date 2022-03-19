onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) vs. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Critical Review

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get onsemi alerts:

This table compares onsemi and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets onsemi 14.98% 31.73% 14.36% Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24%

onsemi has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares onsemi and Texas Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio onsemi $6.74 billion 3.97 $1.01 billion $2.28 27.16 Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 9.07 $7.77 billion $8.26 21.80

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than onsemi. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than onsemi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for onsemi and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score onsemi 1 6 16 1 2.71 Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30

onsemi presently has a consensus price target of $67.87, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Texas Instruments has a consensus price target of $208.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than onsemi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of onsemi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of onsemi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats onsemi on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

onsemi Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.