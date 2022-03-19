Oppenheimer Comments on Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,048,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after acquiring an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 728,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.