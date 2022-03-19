Oppenheimer Comments on Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,048,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after acquiring an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 728,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

