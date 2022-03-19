Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.14.
Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.