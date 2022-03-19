Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.16. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 153,248 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $575.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.62%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 66,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 289,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.