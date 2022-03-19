OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.62.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $476.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OrganiGram by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,695 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $3,706,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 192,942 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 769,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,604 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

