Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $151.23 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $151.23 million and $1.47 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.77 or 0.07019839 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.25 or 0.99789112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041280 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 151,395,139 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

