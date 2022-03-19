Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5036 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORINY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orion Oyj has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

