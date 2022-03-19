Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “
ORPH opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $77.77.
About Orphazyme A/S (Get Rating)
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
