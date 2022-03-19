Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

ORPH opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $77.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orphazyme A/S (Get Rating)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.