OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCM stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About OTC Markets Group (Get Rating)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.