Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Holdings Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,424,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 395,770 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 392,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.87. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Owl Rock Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.