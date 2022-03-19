Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

