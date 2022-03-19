PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PD stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PagerDuty by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.