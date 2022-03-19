Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells 25,250 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25.

Shares of PANW opened at $577.02 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $598.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.89 and its 200-day moving average is $514.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

