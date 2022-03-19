Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 720 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 183.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

NYSE MCK opened at $299.05 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $299.63. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.