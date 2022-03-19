Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

