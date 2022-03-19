Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.10 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

