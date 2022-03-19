Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 36,760 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,760 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 716.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,240,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,392,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Pure Storage stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

