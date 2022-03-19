Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.44. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $148.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

