Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $29.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $37.09 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

