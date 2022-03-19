Patron Partners LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

