Patron Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MELI stock opened at $1,185.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,057.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,340.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.