Patron Partners LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after buying an additional 200,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

