Patten Group Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.95. 7,473,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,071. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.30. The company has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

