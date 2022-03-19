Patten Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bill.com by 4,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $3,294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE BILL traded up $15.10 on Friday, reaching $224.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.