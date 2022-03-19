Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after acquiring an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

EL traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $276.87. 1,994,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.39 and a 200-day moving average of $324.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.