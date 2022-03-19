Patten Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

NSC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $274.83. 2,437,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,726. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.