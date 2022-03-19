Patten Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.01. 1,989,215 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.44. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.