Patten Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000.

BAB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. 626,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,708. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

