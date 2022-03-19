Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $427.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,538. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $307.31 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

