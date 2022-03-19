Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

NYSE EL traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $276.87. 1,994,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.