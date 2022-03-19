Patten Group Inc. Sells 2,103 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $93.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,503,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,778. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

