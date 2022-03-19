Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) to post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $185,510,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $65,865,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.