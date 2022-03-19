Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $915.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

