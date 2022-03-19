PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

