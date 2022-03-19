Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $12.09

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $12.65. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1,109 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0292 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
