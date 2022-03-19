Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $12.09

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $12.65. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1,109 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0292 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

