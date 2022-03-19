Peter B. Crawford Sells 3,114 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.00 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.