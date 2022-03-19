PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “While ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry in a year (+22.1% versus +37.8%), the stock appears to be positioned favorably. In particular, higher oil prices expected to support the state-run giant's upstream unit in the near-to-medium term. As is evident from the nine-month results, PetroChina's exploration & production segment has been benefiting from the stunning turnaround in commodity prices. However, the historic oil price crash of 2020 hit PetroChina hard even as the volatility in commodity swings make things challenging for the company. Investors are also worried over PetroChina’s limited progress in expanding its international exposure and its weak oil production growth prospects. As such, the Chinese energy behemoth currently warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.66. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

