Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 278.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

