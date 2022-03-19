Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 88 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $738.59. 1,165,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,004. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $772.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $860.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

