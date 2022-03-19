Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,816 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,133,000 after acquiring an additional 132,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,394,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,993. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

