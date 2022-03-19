Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.99. 3,134,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,909. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.80.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

