Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,071. The company has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

