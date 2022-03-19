Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.60. 15,907,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,476. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

