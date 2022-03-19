Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 23,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $604.89. 42,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,064. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

