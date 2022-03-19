Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 154,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.80. 8,236,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,971. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

