Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AJG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $167.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $120.04 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,681,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.